

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Halton Regional Police say three cruisers were damaged following a pursuit of a suspected impaired driver in Burlington.

Police say they received a report of an intoxicated woman who was seen getting into a vehicle in Burlington and driving away.

Officers later located the vehicle eastbound on Plains Road and Maple Avenue.

When an officer tried to stop the vehicle, police allege that the driver refused to pull over. A pursuit was initiated, continuing on Fairview Street and then turning north onto Guelph Line. At one point, police say officers managed to box the suspect vehicle in but while attempting to get her out of the vehicle, the driver accelerated away and headed eastbound on the QEW.

When police pursued the woman and attempted a rolling block, investigators allege the woman began ramming the cruisers and increased her speed.

Police then terminated the pursuit and the vehicle was later located abandoned on Syscon Road, across from the Hilton Garden Inn.

The woman, police say, had checked into the hotel and was subsequently taken into custody.

While no officers were injured, police say three cruisers were damaged.

The suspect, identified by police as Arlene Noel, a 52-year-old Burlington resident, has been charged with flight from police, failing to remain at the scene of a collision, and dangerous driving.