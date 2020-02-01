

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Three people are dead and two others were wounded following a shooting inside a condo building downtown on Friday night.

Police were called to the area of 85 Queens Wharf Rd., located near Lake Shore Boulevard and Bathurst Street, shortly before 10:30 p.m. for a report of gunshots.

Officers arrived to find multiple people shot inside a condo complex.

Speaking to reporters at the scene early Saturday morning, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said it appears in the incident started inside a unit that was being rented through Airbnb.

"I won’t give the floor at this point in time but I can tell you that multiple floors are involved. We found people on other floors," Saunders said.

Three males were killed in the shooting, the police chief confirmed.

One person who was also shot inside the building was taken to hospital and is currently listed in serious condition, police say. Another person injured in the incident sustained a minor cut to their hand and was not shot.

Police have not provided any information on possible suspects but say they do not believe there is any further threat to public safety.

"We are not sure what the events were that led to this particular scenario where people have been shot and killed but there is no evidence that tells us that the public should be concerned for their safety," Saunders said.

The names and ages of the victims killed in the shooting have not yet been released.

"We are going to be doing our best to notify next-of-kin once identification has been confirmed," Saunders added.

Saunders urged anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area on Friday night to come forward and speak to police.

"We are actively looking for witnesses to help us figure out who was responsible for this particular homicide," Saunders said. "Anyone was in the area of the condo complexes in the area of Bathurst and Lake Shore, if they saw or heard anything please contact the Toronto Police Service."

Saunders acknowledged that the investigation has been disruptive to occupants of the condo but said police are working to restore order to the building as soon as possible.

"Unfortunately to the people that reside here, there is a little bit of an inconvenience," Saunders said. "Right now, three people have lost their lives and we are doing everything we can as a police agency to make sure we can get a fulsome story and account for what has happened."

Homicide detectives are expected to provide a update later today.