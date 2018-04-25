Police: 3 suspects in custody after stabbing in Brampton
One person was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a stabbing in Brampton. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 5:26AM EDT
Three suspects are in custody following a stabbing in Brampton late Tuesday night.
The incident occurred in the area of Hansen Road north and Queen Street East shortly before 10:30 p.m.
Peel paramedics say one male suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the area and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.
The age of the victim has not been released.
Police confirm three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.