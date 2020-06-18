The province's police watchdog is investigating a crash in Brampton that left four people dead, including three children under the age of 18.

The four-vehicle crash occurred near Countryside Drive and Torbram Road shortly after noon.

Peel Regional Police Const. Akhil Mooken said when officers arrived on scene at around 12:15 p.m., they found several people suffering from various injuries.

Mooken initially told reporters that three children and one woman were killed in the crash but police later corrected that, saying one child was in hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police later said the child died in hospital. The ages of the children have not been released.

The total number of victims injured in the crash is not clear but police confirm that one man is also in hospital in critical condition.

"Because there are so many individuals involved, it is hard for me at this time to figure out who was in what vehicle. It is very early... we will try to get all of the pieces of the puzzle connected," Mooken said on Thursday afternoon.

He was unable to say if the children are related to the woman who was killed, adding that officers are still working to identify the victims.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has now been called in to probe the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Four investigators, three forensic investigators and one collision investigator have been assigned to the case, the SIU said.

A witness at the scene told CP24 that one vehicle was driving very fast through the intersection when it collided with another car.

“He just smashed the car," she said. "My husband went over there and took the kids out."

She added that a police cruiser was following behind that speeding vehicle at the time of the collision.

Mooken would not confirm if police were in pursuit of a vehicle at the time of the crash but said no arrests have been made at this time.

He would also not say why the SIU has invoked its mandate.

"I'm not able to speak further on the SIU portion. The SIU will be attending the scene and will be able to provide further information on that," Mooken said.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that is called in to investigate any incident involving police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury, or an allegation of sexual assault.

The area is expected to be closed for several hours for the police investigation.

"I think easily we are expecting this road closure to go well into the evening hours, just due to the scope of how many vehicles, the incident scene, and the fact that this is now going to be an SIU investigation," Mooken said.

"We are appealing for witnesses. We know this is a heavily populated area. There is a lot of businesses in the area as well as residences. If anybody did witness this and has not yet had the opportunity to speak with investigators, we are asking them to call us."

Cause of 'devastating' crash still under investigation

Mooken said while the SIU conducts its probe, Peel Regional Police's major collision bureau will be doing a parallel investigation into the cause of the crash.

"We will consider all factors in this investigation," he said.

He added the collision has been devastating to all of those involved, including the officers who responded to the scene.

"This is devastating, devastating incident... it is shocking," he said.

"As a parent, when I first saw this call come across, the first thing I could think of was my own daughter. (I) tried to imagine the pain that family was going to be facing."