Four men, who police describe as “professional cocaine distributors,” have been now been charged in connection with a cross-border drug trafficking investigation by the Toronto Police Service’s drug squad.

Details of the investigation, dubbed Project Corredor, were revealed at a news conference at Toronto police headquarters on Monday morning.

Insp. Don Belanger said the investigation began in the fall of 2019 and focused on a group of men in Toronto who officers believed were importing cocaine to Canada and distributing it.

“As Project Corredor progressed, it became apparent that once smuggled into Ontario, drug runners were transporting the cocaine to the crime group here in Toronto,” Belanger said.

“The cocaine would be stashed in residences, both houses and condos, primarily in North York, and would then be distributed to mid-level and ultimately street-level dealers.”

Belanger said search warrants were executed earlier this year in North York and Scarborough, resulting in the seizure of 61 kilograms of powdered cocaine, hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, four vehicles, and a “significant quantity” of luxury jewelry.

“It is our belief that collectively, this crime group had the capacity to make millions in profits from the sale of cocaine,” he said.

Four Toronto men, identified by police as Patrick English, 39, David Bergman, 48, Ali Baek, 52, and Ardeshir Omanian, 57, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Two other suspects, Toronto residents Andrew Wilson, 47, and Alan Jones-Smith, 30, are still outstanding, police say.

Belanger said that it is “rare” for this amount of cocaine to be seized as part of a single investigation.

He noted that dealers would have likely turned the pure cocaine into a “far greater quantity” of lower-grade cocaine that would be mixed with cheaper additives.

“As we are seeing all too often, much of it would have undoubtedly ended up laced with fentanyl, a drug that everyone now knows is responsible for far too many deaths here in Toronto and across Canada,” Belanger said.

“The amount of cocaine and cash seized in this investigation speaks to the level of sophistication of this group.”