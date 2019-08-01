

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





Police have released video surveillance footage from the Lawrence Heights neighbourhood in an effort to identify suspects in six shootings over a two-week period.

The incidents occurred between July 15 and July 30 at various locations in the neighbourhood.

In one incident, which took place shortly before 5 p.m. on July 15, police say a number of people were sitting in an outdoor common area near the parking lot of 36 Pengarth Court, located in the area Ranee Avenue and Allen Road, when gunshots rang out.

Police say suspects arrived in a silver SUV and drove in a circle through the parking before parking the vehicle.

The suspects, police allege, exited the SUV, approached the victims, and fired several shots in their direction.

No injuries were reported and the vehicle left the scene.

Another incident, police say, involved the driver of a ride-sharing app.

On July 27 at around 1 a.m., police say a group of suspects fired shots at the driver of a ride-sharing vehicle in the area of Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say the victim had a passenger in the vehicle at the time of shooting.

Video surveillance footage has not been released by police documenting a number of the incidents.

“These investigations are ongoing and there may be more victims,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 33 Division or Crime Stoppers anonymously.