A 66-year-old man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition last night after he was struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing Gledhill Avenue on the north side of Danforth Avenue at around 11:45 p.m. when he was hit by a Dodge Journey heading southbound.

The man suffered critical injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene and the circumstances around the incident are still under investigation.

The area was closed to traffic for the police investigation overnight.