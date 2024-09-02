Police 'actively searching' for person missing in Lake Ontario near Bluffers Park Beach
Published Monday, September 2, 2024 5:19PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 2, 2024 5:43PM EDT
The marine unit is “actively searching” for a missing person who was last seen late Monday afternoon in Lake Ontario near the Scarborough Bluffs.
Toronto police said they were called to Bluffers Park Beach, south of Kingston Road and west of McCowan Road, shortly after 4 p.m. for reports of someone in the water needing help. They said that the person may have fallen off a personal watercraft.
