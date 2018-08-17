

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Police activity at St. George Station has caused significant closures on the TTC subway Friday night.

Toronto police said they received a “potential threat,” which prompted the evacuation of the subway station at around 10 p.m.

The TTC said service was being halted on Line 1 between Museum and St. Clair West stations and on Line 2 between Ossington and Broadview stations.

Bus route 26 is experiencing a detour around the area using Dupont Street, Bedford Road and Davenport Road, the transit agency said.

At around 11 p.m., Toronto police said their Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear and canine units were on scene investigating.