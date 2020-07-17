The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario plans to "increase inspections" at licensed establishments in Toronto this weekend after two King Street restaurants were allegedly caught not properly following the province's emergency orders in recent weeks.

In a tweet, the AGCO said it will be "teaming up" with police and the City of Toronto to ramp up inspections following "recent examples of bars in Toronto violating the restrictions set out in the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act."

Last month, King West nightclub Goldie was charged under the Emergency Act following allegations that the bar held an indoor party with no physical distancing measures in place.

Police allege that the party occurred on the night of June 26 and an estimated 125 to 150 people were spotted inside the club, located near King and Portland streets.

The owner, manager, and corporation were subsequently charged with failing to comply with an order made during a declared emergency.

The club has also had its liquor licence revoked.

Earlier this week, the AGCO confirmed that it had launched another investigation into an incident captured on video at MARBL, a popular King West restaurant located just down the street from Goldie.

In the video, which surfaced on social media last weekend, patrons and staff at the establishment are seen packed into a partially covered outdoor patio, neglecting to maintain appropriate physical distancing.

In a statement sent to CP24, MARBL acknowledged that the video was authentic but said the "two minutes of footage" did not show the whole story.

"When thunderstorms began in the middle of service on Friday, we were forced to bring the group under the covered portion of our patio to finish their evening," the restaurant's statement read.

"The two minutes of footage that has been shared is an anomaly and not reflective of the rest of the evening, which was all socially distanced."

The video has prompted some social media users to call for the bar's liquor licence to be revoked as well.

Patios opened in the city at the end of last month when Toronto officially entered Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan.

In order to reopen to customers, establishments are required to follow strict public health guidelines that include keeping tables at least six feet apart.

Starting today, restaurants in many areas of the province outside the GTA have been permitted to offer indoor dining as part of Stage 3.

Indoor dining is still off limits in Toronto.

-With files from The Canadian Press