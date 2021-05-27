A 37-year-old man is facing numerous charges after police allege he committed indecent acts in front of young girls in Toronto’s east end over a two-year period.

According to police, the incidents occurred between June 24, 2019 and May 17, 2021 and most took place in Toronto’s Beaches neighbourhood, including one in the area of Queen Street East and Hammersmith Avenue on Aug. 31, 2020.

Police allege the man was spotted driving a white Jeep while watching or following young females.

Investigators allege the suspect would call the females over to the vehicle while exposing himself or committing an indecent act.

A suspect, identified by police as Armen Parajian, of Toronto, was arrested and charged on Wednesday, investigators say.

He faces two counts of committing an indecent act with intent to insult or offend another, four counts of harassment by repeatedly following another person, and eight counts of exposing genitals to a person under 16 years of age for a sexual purpose.

He will appear in court at College Park on June 19 at 2 p.m., police say.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information about the suspect or case to contact police or Crime Stoppers.