

The Canadian Press





Police in Prince Edward Island say they have solved a 35-year-old homicide case involving a man who was strangled and stabbed in his home by someone who left a message saying, "I will kill again."

Chief Brad MacConnell of the Charlottetown Police Services told a news conference today that a 56-year-old P.E.I. man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the 1988 death of Byron Carr.

