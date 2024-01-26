Police announce arrest in 1988 murder of Charlottetown teacher
Police in P.E.I. say they have solved a 35-year-old homicide case involving a man who was strangled and stabbed by a killer who left a note saying, "I will kill again." A police officer makes a call at a scene in Charlottetown on Saturday, May 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Morris
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 26, 2024 12:18PM EST
Police in Prince Edward Island say they have solved a 35-year-old homicide case involving a man who was strangled and stabbed in his home by someone who left a message saying, "I will kill again."
Chief Brad MacConnell of the Charlottetown Police Services told a news conference today that a 56-year-old P.E.I. man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the 1988 death of Byron Carr.
More coming.