

The Canadian Press





Police in British Columbia have charged a fourth Indian national in last year's killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The province's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 22-year-old Amandeep Singh was already in the custody of Peel Regional Police in Ontario for unrelated firearms charges.

Investigators say the evidence in the Nijjar case was "sufficient" for the BC Prosecution Service to charge Singh with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

They say no further details of the arrest can be released due to ongoing investigations and court processes.

Earlier this month, police arrested three Indian nationals in Edmonton and charged them with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Nijjar, who was gunned down in the parking lot of the Surrey, B.C., Sikh temple where he was president.

Nijjar's death has sparked tensions between Canada and India, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying credible intelligence linked the killing to India's government, while Indian officials denied involvement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2024.