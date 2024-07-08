A pair of $100,000 rewards are now being offered in the deaths of two young women who were struck and killed by stray bullets during two separate shootings in Mississauga.

Investigators have yet to identify suspects in the unsolved murders of 24-year-old Jackline Gore, who was struck by an errant bullet in the parking lot of a Mississauga bar in 2019, and 19-year-old Raneilia Richards, another innocent bystander who was fatally shot in front of a Mississauga nightclub last New Year’s Eve.

Police previously said that the two women were not the intended targets of the shootings.

More details to come…