Police are asking for the public’s help with an ongoing homicide investigation in Brant County.

On the afternoon of Nov. 24, police attended a house on Salt Springs Church Road, which is roughly 14 kilometres south east of Brantford, for a report of a deceased person.

The victim has been identified as 82-year-old Gordon Oughtred.

Investigators have determined that he was murdered.

#BrantOPP Crime Unit and OPP Criminal Investigation Branch continue to investigate a homicide from 24NOV2022. Anyone who might recognize the victim, Gordon Oughtred, and has any information that might assist police is asked to email the tip line Opp.Oughtred.Homicide@opp.ca ^cv pic.twitter.com/7ccHKbwI78 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 10, 2022

The Brant OPP Crime Unit and the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch are asking anyone who recognizes Oughtred or anyone with details about this homicide to email the tip line at Opp.Oughtred.Homicide@opp.ca.

People can also contact police at 1-800-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-84777 or www.helpsolvecrime.com if they have more information.