Toronto police are appealing for anyone with information on a homicide victim, including knowledge of his activities days prior to his death on Jan. 5.

Police attended an apartment building in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area last Friday and found 76-year-old Trevor Alphonse Campbell dead inside a unit.

He had “trauma to his body,” police said. Following an autopsy, his death was deemed a homicide.

Police have not disclosed how he died. Campbell is the city’s third homicide victim of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.