

Chris Fox, CP24.com





York Regional Police are making a public appeal for witnesses as they continue to investigate the circumstances of a fatal collision involving a cyclist in Richmond Hill on Monday afternoon.

Police say that a 44-year-old female cyclist was in the area of Bayview Avenue and Woodriver Street at around 1 p.m. when she was struck by a dump truck.

Police say that the victim was located deceased. The driver of the dump truck, meanwhile, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

“The investigation is ongoing and any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision, are being asked to please come forward,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday morning.

Police have not released the name of the victim at this point but have said that she was a resident of Richmond Hill.