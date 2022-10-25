Police are seeking witnesses and information after a 65-year-old cyclist was struck by a vehicle in Vaughan Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Jane Street and Brandon Gate Drive.

Police say they located a 65-year-old man with life-threatening-injuries.

He was transported to hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to police.

The driver, a 57-year-old in a blue Honda CRV, remained at the scene until police arrived and was not injured.

York Regional Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police or anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the area, to please come forward.