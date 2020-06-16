

Chris Fox, CP24.com





York Regional Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a man was stabbed at a home in East Gwillimbury on Monday evening.

Police say that officers were dispatched to the residence on Warden Avenue north of Herald Road just after 6 p.m. Once they arrived on scene they located several people on the property, including a 27-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he remains.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

“Officers are asking any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time who have not yet spoken to police to please come forward,” a press release issued by York Regional Police on Tuesday morning reads. “Investigators are also seeking any video surveillance from the area or anyone that may have captured dashcam video on the roadways in the area of the incident.”

Police have not released any information about potential suspects at this point.