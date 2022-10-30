Durham Regional Police are seeking witnesses and information after a person was shot and seriously injured in Uxbridge on Friday.

The incident happened on Oct. 30 at around 3 p.m. in the area of Davis Drive and Lake Ridge Road.

Police say they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

It is believed the unknown suspect(s) fled the area in a vehicle and were last seen westbound on Davis Drive toward Main Street, according to police.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with cellphone, house surveillance or dash-cam video to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact D/Cst. Beukeboom of the North Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2696.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.