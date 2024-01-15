York police are making a public appeal for witnesses after a driver struck the open door of a stopped vehicle in Richmond Hill last week, resulting in life-threatening injuries to its driver.

The collision happened on Donald Cousens Parkway south of Copper Creek Drive at around 6 p.m. on Jan. 12.

Police say that the driver of a Hyundai Genesis had pulled over to investigate a noise coming from their vehicle when a southbound Honda Civic struck the open door on the Hyundai.

As a result, police say that the Hyundai’s driver was thrown a “considerable distance.”

They were subsequently rushed to hospital, where they remain in life-threatening condition.

Police say that a passenger in the Hyundai as well as the driver of the Honda both sustained minor injuries in the collision.

Police continue to investigate and have set up a dedicated portal where members of the public can upload video footage.

“Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, and to anyone who may have dashcam footage or video surveillance of the area around the time of the collision, to please come forward,” police said in a news release issued on Monday.

No charges have been laid in connection with the collision so far.