

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police were back on Sunday at the Scarborough intersection, where a 34-year-old woman was killed in a fatal hit-and-run, to appeal for more witnesses to come forward.

It is alleged that the victim was crossing Sheppard Avenue mid-block near Pharmacy Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday when she was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

Police said that vehicle then continued eastbound, failing to come to a stop.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A family member has identified her as Celeste Jones.

“It’s just a tragic event,” Sgt. Carm Zambri told reporters at the scene.

He said the woman, who was on her way to work, was crossing the intersection to take a bus when it happened.

“We’re out here again conducting some canvassing today, trying to obtain some further information,” said Zambri

Police were able to obtain some evidence on Friday night and early Saturday morning, including video images.

Officers have also procured some statements from several passersby who help the victim after she was struck.

Zambri said they want to talk to a woman, who identified herself as a nurse and attempted to administer first aid. She left the scene before police arrived.

Investigators are also looking for a light-coloured vehicle who potentially might have witnessed the collision.

“This woman had the rest of her life ahead of her,” said Zambri. “Her family is understandably devastated. Her family is seeking closure.”

Malcolm Jones, who identified himself as the victim’s uncle. said that she had just moved into the area a few months ago.

“We all loved her,” he said. “She worked hard…(she) was working not far from here,” he said. “It’s been very stressful, unsettling, heartbreaking, just not knowing what happened is the most difficult part.”

"I would say come forward," the uncle said. "Be honest with yourself. I'm looking for my answers."

Zambri said that the vehicle is likely to have front-end damage, though no description has been released.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by Traffic Services.

“Come forward,” Zambri appealed to the driver.

“It is the best thing you can do for yourself, for the family and for this poor woman.”