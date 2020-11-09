Peel Regional Police are appealing for help to identify a suspect following a violent knifepoint sexual assault and robbery that allegedly took place at a Mississauga hotel.

The victim was a guest at a hotel in southeast Mississauga last month, police said Monday.

At around 5 a.m. on October 8 she contacted police to report the incident.

The victim told police that the suspect brandished a knife during the attack and that she was forced to give him money from her room as the attack ended.

The suspect then fled the hotel, possibly in a dark-coloured sport utility vehicle similar to a Chevrolet Equinox, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 30’s, standing six feet tall with a muscular build. He has brown eyes, black hair and a full beard. At the time of the attack, he was wearing a black puffy jacket, a black shirt, and beige pants.

Police also released a photo of the suspect and said he may have drawn attention.

“Investigators believe that this suspect may have drawn the attention of others in the time leading up to the incident and are appealing to anyone who may recognize or may have had an encounter with him to contact the police,” Peel police said in a release.

Peel police also issued an advisory to the public to remain cognizant of their surroundings at all times; avoid meeting up with relatively unknown people, especially when alone; and choosing public locations with numerous potential witnesses if you do plan to meet a stranger.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.