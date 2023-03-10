Police appear to have made two arrests in connection with the gunpoint carjacking of Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner last spring.

The suspects were taken into custody on Wednesday following the execution of two search warrants.

They are facing numerous charges in connection with two carjacking investigations in Etobicoke in the spring, including one which matches the details of the Marner incident.

That incident took place on May 16 outside of a movie theatre near Islington Avenue and the Queensway.

Police have previously said that two individuals, one of whom is believed to be Marner, were sitting in a Range Rover when a black Honda Civic pulled up and blocked the vehicle from leaving.

Two men armed with handguns are alleged to have then exited the Civic and demanded that the victims hand over their keys.

Police say that a third man later got out of the Civic and pointed a knife at one of the victims and demanded their cell phone.

The victims ultimately complied with the demands and the suspects sped off in the vehicle.

Police never officially identified Marner as the victim in the incident, saying only that a man and a woman in their 20s were robbed at gunpoint.

However multiple sources told CP24 Marner was brought to 22 Division hours after the incident to give a statement to investigators.

Marner also put out a statement of his own several days later, in which he called the incident a “scary situation” and thanked the community for their “unbelievable support.”

The robbery came amid a rash of violent vehicle thefts across Toronto.

Less than a month later, a joint task force made up of police services across the Greater Toronto Area was established to respond to the uptick in incidents.

The Marner case, however, went unsolved for months.

In a press release on Friday, police said that they have recovered the 2021 Land Rover stolen in the May 16 robbery but are still looking for the other vehicle believed to have been stolen by the suspects less than a month later.

Christon Arman Johnson, 24, of Brampton, and Anas Adan Farah, 21, of Toronto, are facing a combined nine charges.

Police said that investigators continue to search for a third suspect, who should be considered “armed and dangerous.”