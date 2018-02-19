

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say one man is in custody after he allegedly threatened officers with a weapon and barricaded himself inside a home in Burlington overnight.

Halton Regional Police say the incident began as a domestic situation at a Milton restaurant at around 9:24 p.m. and the suspect’s vehicle was later located at a home in the area of Colonsay and St. Frances drives in Burlington.

When officers arrived at the home, police say the man threatened them with a firearm and retreated back into the house.

The residence was sealed off and police created a perimeter. A Halton Regional Police negotiator as well as tactical and K9 units were on scene to try to convince the man, who was believed to be alone inside the house, to surrender.

On Monday morning, police confirmed that the man had been taken into custody.

His condition is not known at this time and police have not said what charges he may be facing.