One of the four suspects wanted in connection with a theft and stabbing at an electronics store in Scarborough on Wednesday that left an off-duty officer injured has been arrested.

Toronto police said 38-year-old Jeremy Ruscitti was taken into custody Friday hours after an arrest warrant was issued for his involvement in the Dec. 6 incident that occurred at a Best Buy in the area of McCowan Road and Progress Avenue.

Police allege three men and a woman attended the store, took an item and attempted to leave without paying. An off-duty Toronto police officer was in the store and tried to prevent the four people from fleeing.

Police said one of the men allegedly stabbed the officer just outside the main entrance of the store. The suspects then loaded the item into a blue Toyota Sienna minivan, which was captured by dashcam footage that police released shortly after the incident.

Police said they then drove away and were last seen westbound on Highway 401.

Meanwhile, the officer sustained serious injuries to the wrist and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police identified Ruscitti and 47-year-old Jim Dimce Kaluzovski from Keswick as suspects.

Following his arrest, Ruscitti was charged with robbery with a weapon, aggravated assault on a peace officer, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of property obtained by crime over and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Kaluzovski, who remains at large.

Police have not identified the two remaining suspects.

They continue to ask anyone with information to contact the investigator at 416-808-4306 or 416-808-4300. Anonymous tips can also be shared through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.