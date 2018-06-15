

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a cyclist who was struck by a vehicle and stabbed to death in Little Portugal over the weekend.

Aaron Rankine-Wright, 19, was biking to work at around 5:30 p.m. on June 9 when he was struck by a dark-coloured SUV in the area of Frankish and Sheridan avenues, near Dundas and Dufferin streets.

After Rankine-Wright was struck, police say the three occupants of the SUV got out and began kicking and punching him while he was on the ground. The suspects then fled the area on foot, leaving the vehicle behind.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with first-degree murder on June 10 but police had been looking for the two other occupants of the vehicle.

In a news release issued on Friday, police confirmed that they have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the case and have charged him with first-degree murder.

They say that they are continuing to look for a third suspect who is believed to be in his early teens to early 20s. No description has been provided for that suspect, other than the fact that he was wearing dark clothing at the time of the homicide.