Toronto police have arrested a man who allegedly used a knife to slash a victim in the chest and face on Friday in an unprovoked attack.

The Toronto Police Service issued a press release on Monday asking for help with the investigation into the incident that happened in the area of Sunrise and Victoria Park avenues at around 12:17 p.m.

Police reported that a suspect, unprovoked, attacked a man in his 20s while he was walking on a pathway. The suspect allegedly jumped on the victim’s back and punched him numerous times in the head, police said.

The suspect then allegedly brandished a knife and slashed the victim in the chest and face. The victim was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they arrested 23-year-old Yusuf Erdogan of Toronto on Tuesday and he was charged with assault with a weapon and weapon dangerous.

He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).