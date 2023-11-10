A tenth suspect has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a woman from a Mississauga nightclub last summer, and police continue to look for an 11th suspect who remains outstanding.

On Friday, Peel police announced the arrest in an update on their investigation into the Aug. 24 incident, which occurred before 9 p.m. in the area of Britannia Road East and Dixie Road.

Police said a 24-year-old Toronto woman attended a nightclub and was kidnapped, with suspects forcing her into a stolen vehicle.

She was held for 48 hours, police said, and was taken to a number of locations in Owen Sound. The victim was later released in the Toronto area.

Police said she did not sustain physical injuries.

During the investigation, several search warrants were executed at residences and vehicles in Owen Sound and the Greater Toronto Area. Police said they seized $600,000 worth of drugs and two extended handgun magazines with ammunition.

Brampton resident Dmani Cummings was identified by police as the 10th suspect in connection with the kidnapping on Friday.

He is facing 17 charges, including kidnapping, five counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and five counts of failure to comply with a sentence.

Police said the 19-year-old was also wanted by York Regional Police for robbery.

Last month, police announced the eight suspects were charged with kidnapping and other offences in connection with the incident. A ninth suspect was charged with accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence.

Police also released a photo of another suspect, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, 22-year-old Karim Khairy from Mississauga.

On Friday, police said Khairy had not been located and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.