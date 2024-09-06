Police say that a Markham man is facing charges after he was spotted driving on the sidewalk in a school zone earlier this week.

Police say that officers were conducting back-to-school traffic enforcement near Russell Jarvis and Rouge Bank drives at around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 when they observed the driver operating his vehicle in a “dangerous manner.”

Police say that the driver was seen “committing numerous traffic offences and driving on the sidewalk” at the time.

Additional units were called to the area and the driver was stopped and taken into custody, police say.

He was charged with dangerous operation and obstructing a peace officer.

Police say that their investigation into the matter is ongoing.

“Investigators are appealing for additional witnesses to come forward who observed the driving behaviour. Officers would also like to speak with anyone who may have video surveillance or dashcam footage in the area at the time of the incident,” a news release notes.