

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have arrested a Highway 407 employee in connection with the theft of personal information belonging to approximately 60,000 customers.

The data breach was first reported in May, 2018.

At the time, the company that operates the private toll route said that the stolen data was limited to account names and phone numbers and did not include credit card or banking information.

The company said that the incident was being investigated as “inside theft of data” and that police had been notified.

In a news release issued on Thursday morning, York Regional Police said that investigators have since determined that an employee “used a company computer to access and compile a list of names, addresses and phone numbers of 60,000 customers in specific geographic regions.”

A suspect, identified as 37-year-old Toronto resident Varun Saini, was arrested on Thursday and charged with mischief to data and unauthorized use of a computer.

He is expected to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket on November 5.