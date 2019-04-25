

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 62-year-old man is facing charges after police say a woman was sexually assaulted while receiving a massage at a Brampton spa last month.

According to investigators, a 48-year-old woman went to a health and wellness spa in Brampton on March 16 to receive a massage.

While there, Peel Regional Police say the woman was sexually assaulted.

About one month later, on April 18, a Brampton man was arrested in connection with the case.

Police say 62-year-old Napoleon Arenas has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

Investigators say Arenas is not a licensed massage therapist but may have practiced massage therapy in other cities.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.