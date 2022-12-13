A man suspected of following girls and women around the Leslieville neighbourhood on multiple occasions last month has been arrested.

Police announced Tuesday that they had apprehended a suspect in connection with four separate incidents in late November.

The first two incidents occurred on Nov. 25. Police said a woman was walking her dog in the Queen Street East and Caroline Avenue area that Friday morning when a man began to follow her and stare at her. The man walked away when the woman spoke to a construction worker in the area.

Later that afternoon, a woman had just returned from walking her dog near Queen Street East and Pape Avenue when a man allegedly followed her into her condo vestibule.

Police said the woman entered the building and quickly closed the door, stopping the man from coming inside. He walked away when the woman brought out her phone to call a friend.

Two days later, on Nov. 27, a 43-year-old woman was walking with three young girls in the area of Queen Street East and Jones Avenue when a man started tailing them, police said.

The woman and the girls entered a schoolyard to escape the man. Police said the man stopped pursuing when the woman used her phone to call someone.

The fourth incident happened the next day, on Nov. 28, near Queen Street East and Pape Avenue. Police said a 13-year-old girl was walking home when she was followed by a man.

After the girl got inside her house, the man allegedly walked towards the entrance, rang the doorbell and banged on the door.

Earlier this month, police determined that the same suspect was responsible for all four incidents and released a photo in an effort to identify him.

Police said with the public's assistance, the suspect had been identified as 34-year-old Jama Korshel.

He is facing five counts of criminal harassment. Police said Korshel appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

They continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).