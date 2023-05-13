Toronto police are investigating after a man was located with a BB gun near a mosque in Scarborough on Saturday evening.

Police say they received reports of a man seen with a gun in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Midland Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers located a man in possession of a BB gun near a mosque. He was subsequently arrested.

No injuries were reported.

Police say they are looking into what was the man’s intent.