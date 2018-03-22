

The Canadian Press





Hamilton police say they have charged a local man in connection with the theft of a car left running outside a variety store.

Police say the car's owner went to make a purchase and left the vehicle on and unlocked Tuesday evening, with several "personal items" inside.

Officers say the car was gone when the owner left the store.

Police say they released a description of the suspect based on video of the incident, and that an officer found the man on a downtown Hamilton street while on patrol in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police say they have not yet found the car, however.

A 35-year-old Hamilton man is charged with theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.