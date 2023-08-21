Toronto police have arrested a man who allegedly dropped “softball-sized” rocks onto vehicles from a pedestrian bridge on two separate occasions earlier this month in East York.

Police say that on Aug. 9 and Aug. 16, officers responded to mischief calls in the Massey Square and Crescent Town Road area.

It’s alleged that on both occasions, a man stood on a pedestrian bridge in the area, and waited for a vehicle to approach under the bridge.

He then threw a “softball-sized rock at the vehicle, causing damage to the windshield,” police say.

Police released images of the male suspect on Sunday in hopes of identifying and locating him.

On Monday, 62-year-old Robert Jensen, of Toronto, was charged with two counts of mischief endangering life.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court in October.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.