Halton Regional Police have arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself to two teenage girls at a mall in Oakville last Friday.

In a news release issued over the weekend, police asked for the public’s help identifying the suspect in connection with the Feb. 9 incident that occurred at a Dollarama store inside Oakville Place.

Police allege the man approached the girls and committed an indecent act. He also allegedly made non-consensual physical contact with them while exposing his genitals.

The teenagers were not physically injured, police said.

In an update on Tuesday, police announced that the suspect, identified as 62-year-old Paul Swanson, had been arrested. He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, one count of committing an indecent act and failing to comply with probation.

Police also released a photo of Swanson, saying they believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.