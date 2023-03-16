A man who allegedly pulled a knife on a woman on a TTC subway train last week in a suspected hate crime has been arrested.

Toronto police announced the arrest on Thursday, a day after releasing a photo of the suspect in the March 9 incident.

Police said a woman on board a southbound Line 1 train was approached by an unknown man who engaged her in a conversation.

The man then "became agitated" and allegedly produced a knife, police said. Fearing for her life, the woman quickly exited the subway train at Wilson Station.

The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Philip J. Fenton, was apprehended on Thursday morning and has been charged with weapons dangerous and assault with a weapon.

He is expected to appear in court via video on Friday morning. Police thanked the public for providing information that led to the arrest.

The incident is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated offence, as investigators believe the victim was targeted because of her Muslim faith.