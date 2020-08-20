

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have arrested one of the outstanding suspects in a series of violent robberies across the GTA last month but continue to look for another suspect who is alleged to have carjacked a vehicle with a child inside while trying to evade arrest.

On the evening of July 24, Peel police located a suspect vehicle in an earlier armed robbery at a pharmacy in the underground parking garage of a building near Burnhamthorpe Road and Confederation Parkway in Mississauga.

Police said that four suspects believed to have participated in a series of armed robberies, including the one at the pharmacy, were in the garage at the time and when officers moved in they attempted to flee the area.

One of the suspects is alleged to have fired a single shot from a firearm but was apprehended at the scene, along with one of the other suspects.

Meanwhile, the two other suspects escaped.

In a news release issued on Thursday morning, Peel police confirmed that they have since taken one of those men – 20-year-old Teshawn Kerr-Cover – into custody.

He is facing a total of 15 charges, including six counts of robbery.

Police are continuing to look for a fourth suspect, who allegedly carjacked a vehicle with an eight-year-old child still inside while fleeing officers.

The child was later located on a nearby side street uninjured.

Trestin Cassanova-Alman, 19, is wanted on 17 charges, including kidnapping and seven counts of robbery.

“This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information on the whereabouts of Trestin Cassanova- Alman is asked to contact investigators with the Central Robbery Bureau,” police said in the release.