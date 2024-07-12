Halton police have arrested one of three suspects who allegedly broke into an Oakville home in the middle of the night and searched the premises for car keys before eventually giving up.

The incident happened at a home on Pinehurst Drive at around 2:30 a.m. on April 28.

Police say that the masked suspects used a rock to smash a glass door and then made their way inside.

“Investigators believe the suspects were targeting the keys to a vehicle parked in the driveway of the home, however they were unable to locate them and fled in a previously stolen vehicle,” a news release notes.

Police say that the residents were home at the time but were not physically injured.

The getaway vehicle used in the offence was located later that day in Toronto but months went by without any arrests in the case.

Police say that a “lengthy investigation” has now led to the arrest of one of the suspects.

Shahfaisal Qureshi, 21, was taken into custody in Toronto on Thursday and is charged with break and enter, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say that the two other suspects remain outstanding.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact investigators.