

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police say a 46-year-old Oshawa man is facing charges in connection with the sexual assaults of two children under the age of 10 between 1984 and 2003.

According to police, the two female victims knew the suspect at the time of the alleged incidents and only recently came forward to report the assaults.

The suspect, identified by police as Steven Read, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, exposing genitals to a person under 16, and gross indecency.

He has been released from custody on a promise to appear in court.

Police are asking any other possible victims who have not yet come forward to contact Det. Briese of the Major Crime Sexual Assault unit.

Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers.