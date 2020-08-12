Police arrest person after hours-long armed standoff in Vaughan
Police command vehicles are seen on Goodman Crescent in Maple on Aug. 11, 2020. (Mike Nguyen/CP24)
Published Wednesday, August 12, 2020 5:17AM EDT
Police took a person into custody early Wednesday morning after a 10-hour long standoff outside a home in Vaughan.
York Regional Police say officers went to a home on Goodman Crescent near Gram Street in Maple at 5 p.m. Tuesday to execute a search warrant.
A person inside the home told police they had a weapon and refused to come out.
Officers retreated and the tactical unit and a crisis negotiator were called in.
Tactical officers surrounded the home while negotiations went on into the night.
Sometime before 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, police said the person inside the home was taken into custody.
It is not known what charges will be laid.