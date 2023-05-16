A person with a gun was arrested at Toronto’s Yorkdale Mall Tuesday evening.

Toronto police say they were called to the mall in the area of Dufferin Street and Highway 401 around 6 p.m. after someone reported seeing a man with a gun near the Louis Vuitton store.

A short time later, officers arrived on the scene and took one person into custody. They said a loaded firearm had been recovered.

No injuries have been reported.