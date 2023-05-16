Police arrest person with loaded gun at Yorkdale mall
Yorkdale Shopping Centre in 2010. (Oxford Properties/Wikimedia Commons)
Share:
Published Tuesday, May 16, 2023 7:14PM EDT
A person with a gun was arrested at Toronto’s Yorkdale Mall Tuesday evening.
Toronto police say they were called to the mall in the area of Dufferin Street and Highway 401 around 6 p.m. after someone reported seeing a man with a gun near the Louis Vuitton store.
A short time later, officers arrived on the scene and took one person into custody. They said a loaded firearm had been recovered.
No injuries have been reported.