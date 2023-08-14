Police arrest second suspect in death of daughter-in-law of late Montreal mob boss
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 14, 2023 9:53PM EDT
Montreal police say they've arrested a second man in connection with the brazen daytime shooting in May of a woman with alleged family ties to organized crime.
Police say the 30-year-old suspect was arrested in Toronto, where he's currently detained on a gun possession charge.
He is expected to appear in a Montreal courtroom by video conference to be charged with first-degree murder in the death of Claudia Iacono.
Iacono has been identified as the daughter-in-law of the late Moreno Gallo, a reputed mob boss who was killed in 2013 in Acapulco, Mexico, a few years after he was deported from Canada.
The 39-year-old woman was shot dead while driving in a parking lot in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges district, outside a beauty salon she owned.
A first suspect, Joel Richard Clarke, was arrested near Toronto on June 6 and is also facing a first-degree murder charge in Iacono's death.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2022.