Police arrest seven 'Rolling Thunder' protestors, demonstrations expected to continue
Protesters confront police during a demonstration, part of a convoy-style protest participants are calling "Rolling Thunder", in Ottawa, Friday, April 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 30, 2022 6:39AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 30, 2022 9:20AM EDT
Police arrested seven "Rolling Thunder" protestors in Ottawa after a small convoy of big-rigs, campers and other trucks tried to make their way toward Parliament Hill.
Ottawa Police reported 24 vehicles had been towed as of last night.
And as of this morning, by-law officers had issued 417 tickets and towed 30 vehicles.
Protesters arrived in the city yesterday afternoon as part of the "Rolling Thunder" rally, organized by Freedom Fighters Canada, a group dedicated to speaking out against COVID-19 mandates.
Protesters want to ride their motorcycles through downtown Ottawa today to the National War Memorial, but police are blocking off streets leading into the downtown core.
O-C Transpo, the city's public transit agency, plans to increase staff to support customers and ensure the safety of its own employees.