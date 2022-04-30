

The Canadian Press





Police arrested seven "Rolling Thunder" protestors in Ottawa after a small convoy of big-rigs, campers and other trucks tried to make their way toward Parliament Hill.

Ottawa Police reported 24 vehicles had been towed as of last night.

And as of this morning, by-law officers had issued 417 tickets and towed 30 vehicles.

Protesters arrived in the city yesterday afternoon as part of the "Rolling Thunder" rally, organized by Freedom Fighters Canada, a group dedicated to speaking out against COVID-19 mandates.

Protesters want to ride their motorcycles through downtown Ottawa today to the National War Memorial, but police are blocking off streets leading into the downtown core.

O-C Transpo, the city's public transit agency, plans to increase staff to support customers and ensure the safety of its own employees.