

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police say they have identified a suspect accused of exposing himself and committing an “indecent act” in front of a teenage girl on board a subway train in Vaughan in December.

According to investigators, a teenage girl told police that she was riding the train with her friend on Dec. 23 from Toronto to Vaughan when a male suspect sat across from them.

The suspect, police allege, then exposed himself to the females and committed an indecent act before exiting the train at Jane Street and Highway 7 West in Vaughan.

In a news release issued earlier this month, police released a photo of the suspect along with a physical description of the man.

On Tuesday, investigators confirmed that after receiving multiple tips from the public, a suspect was identified in connection with the incident.

Police say 55-year-old Willie Chung, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with committing an indecent act and criminal harassment.