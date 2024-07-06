A 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly following a woman into a changing room and taking photos of her at an Etobicoke store.

According to police, the incident happened on June 27 in the North Queen Street and Queensway area.

Police say that a woman entered a changing room, and while inside, she noticed a cell phone being held under the stall wall. The suspect allegedly appeared to be capturing photos of the victim and fled the area in an unknown direction, police say.

On Saturday, two days after releasing the suspect’s photo, police identified him as 50-year-old Aleksander Sledinszki of Toronto. He has been charged with voyeurism.

His charges have not been tested in court. He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Friday, August 30 at 2 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.