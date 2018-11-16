

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say they have arrested a 23-year-old suspect in the shooting death of Jesse Graham-Richter in a Corktown TCHC building last summer.

On Aug. 9, police were called to the fourth floor of the building at Adelaide and Parliament streets for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived to find Graham-Richter, 22, lying in a common area on that floor with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators described his killing as “ambush-style.”

They said neither the suspect nor the victim lived at the building, but that Graham-Richter was “familiar” with it.

On Wednesday, officers identified the suspect as Kyler Johnson of Toronto.

On Thursday, he was located in London, Ont. and arrested.

He is expected to appear in court at College Park on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400.