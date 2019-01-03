

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a Christmas Day shooting inside an apartment building in Scarborough’s Agincourt neighbourhood.

The shooting took place at a building near Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East at around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 25.

Police have previously said that numerous people were gathered inside an apartment when a gunman began firing through the front door of the unit.

A 42-year-old man ended up being struck by the gunfire and was taken to hospital via ambulance. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

In the hours following the shooting, police identified 35-year-old Marlon Green as a suspect and warned that he should be considered “violent and possibly armed.”

On Thursday, police announced that they arrested Green earlier in the day and have charged him with attempted murder and discharge firearm with intent in connection with the shooting.

Green was scheduled to appear in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East on Thursday.