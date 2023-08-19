A suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide of a 54-year-old man who was violently assaulted in Moss Park earlier this week.

On Saturday evening, Toronto police announced the arrest in the Aug. 15 incident that occurred in the Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East area and left Douglas James MacDonald dead.

Police said MacDonald was allegedly attacked by another man on the sidewalk. The 54-year-old tried to escape but was chased by the man into the middle of the street, where he fell to the ground.

The suspect allegedly continued attacking Macdonald while he was down. Police said the suspect fled the scene in a bicycle, leaving Macdonald, who appeared to have been incapacitated, lying in the middle of the street.

A short time later, a white four-door sedan travelling north hit Macdonald. Emergency crews later arrived at the scene and pronounced the 54-year-old dead.

Police said the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Wenzile Ndlangamandla, was taken into custody without incident on Saturday.

He has been charged with second-degree murder. The accused is scheduled to appear in court Sunday morning.

Police previously said that the driver who hit Macdonald and did not stop was considered a witness and is being urged to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.